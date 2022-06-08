ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Obi-Wan Kenobi", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/obi-wan-kenobi"}

Obi-Wan Wednesdays: LEGO Star Wars Obi-Wan Vs. Darth Vader and More!

June 8, 2022
June 8, 2022
StarWars.com Team

The intense battle from Obi-Wan Kenobi Part III comes to life with LEGO bricks, plus new reveals from Funko, Hasbro, and Mattel.

Hello there. Obi-Wan Wednesdays is a new product program celebrating Obi-Wan Kenobi, the limited series now streaming on Disney+. Visit ObiWanWednesdays.com every week throughout the series’ run for reveals of action figures, apparel, and much more inspired by the series and the legendary Jedi Master himself!

The duel between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi continues…with LEGO bricks!

This week, Obi-Wan Wednesdays debuts a new LEGO Star Wars set inspired by the memorable battle from Obi-Wan Kenobi Part III, an adorable L0-LA plush from Mattel, and much more. Check out a few of our favorite reveals below!

Tala Durith Funko Pop! figure.

Tala Durith Pop! by Funko

This ally of Obi-Wan is ready for your Pop! collection.

Obi-Wan Kenobi figure inspired by the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series from the Star Wars Retro Collection.

  • fifth-brother-retro-hasbro-231

    of
    fifth-brother-retro-hasbro-231

    of
  • grand-inquisitor-retro-hasbro-246

    of
    grand-inquisitor-retro-hasbro-246

    of
  • ned-8-retro-hasbro-325

    of
    ned-8-retro-hasbro-325

    of
  • vader-retro-hasbro-478

    of
    vader-retro-hasbro-478

    of

    • Obi-Wan Kenobi Retro Collection Figure and More by Hasbro

    Obi-Wan, Darth Vader, the Grand Inquisitor, NED-8, and the Fifth Brother join the Star Wars Retro Collection, charmingly designed in the classic Kenner style.

    Obi-Wan Kenobi Vs. Darth Vader LEGO Star Wars set inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi.

    LEGO® Star Wars™ ™ Obi-Wan Kenobi™ vs Darth Vader™ by the LEGO Group

    I am what you made me. Recreate the shocking duel between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader from Obi-Wan Kenobi with this new set.

    L0-LA Plush inspired by the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series.

    L0-LA Plush by Mattel

    Bring Leia’s loyal droid home with this cute, squeezable plush.

    Check out LEGO.com, HasbroPulse.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, and Amazon.com for even more new Obi-Wan Wednesdays reveals!

    Visit ObiWanWednesdays.com every Wednesday through June 29 to see the latest and greatest products inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi, and join the conversation on social media using #ObiWanWednesdays and #StarWars. 

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #ObiWanWednesdays

    Obi-Wan Wednesdays

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Star Wars Holiday Gift Guide 2023

    November 22, 2023

    November 22, 2023

    Nov 22

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Black Friday and Cyber Week 2023 Deals!

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars + Halloween Shopping Guide 2023

    October 4, 2023

    October 4, 2023

    Oct 4

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Lucasfilm and Star Wars Receive a Combined 23 Emmy Nominations

    July 12, 2023

    July 12, 2023

    Jul 12

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Obi-Wan Kenobi", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/obi-wan-kenobi"}

    Marvel Will Bring the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Series to Comics - Exclusive Reveal

    June 20, 2023

    June 20, 2023

    Jun 20

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Father's Day Gift Guide 2023

    June 1, 2023

    June 1, 2023

    Jun 1

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Star Wars Mother's Day Gift Guide 2023

    May 1, 2023

    May 1, 2023

    May 1

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved