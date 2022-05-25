Obi-Wan Wednesdays: Reva Figure Revealed and More!

The Imperial Inquisitor joins Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series line, leading the charge among many new reveals this week.

Hello there. Obi-Wan Wednesdays is a new product program celebrating Obi-Wan Kenobi, the limited series now streaming on Disney+. Visit ObiWanWednesdays.com every week throughout the series’ run for reveals of action figures, apparel, and much more inspired by the series and the legendary Jedi Master himself!

Stay hidden? Not these Obi-Wan Kenobi-inspired products!

This week, Obi-Wan Wednesdays debuts the first Star Wars: The Black Series figure of Reva, a new LEGO Star Wars set of Obi-Wan’s Episode II Jedi starfighter, and much more. Check out a few of our favorite reveals below!

Reva Pop! and More by Funko

The lightsaber-wielding Inquisitor gets the cute Pop! treatment, along with Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader.

Reva Star Wars: The Black Series Figure and More by Hasbro

You can’t run, Obi-Wan! The Third Sister -- the villainous Inquisitor from Obi-Wan Kenobi -- makes her debut in Hasbro’s fan-favorite 6-inch Star Wars: The Black Series line, as well as the 3.75-inch Vintage Collection and Retro Collection. For younglings, several Mission Fleet releases bring the new Disney+ series to life, including the Mission Fleet Ben Kenobi with Eopie set and others. Note: Pre-orders begin Thursday, May 25, at 10 a.m. PT.

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron -- Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter by Jazwares

It’s time to build your own fleet. Jazwares launches the new Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron line, featuring iconic vehicles, authentic action features, and incredible detail in micro scale. In addition to vehicles from across the Star Wars galaxy, the first wave of this new line includes Obi-Wan’s Jedi Starfighter, which comes with 1-inch figures of Kenobi and R4-P17 for micro -- but epic! -- adventures.

LEGO Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter and More by the LEGO Group

Chart a course for Kamino. This new LEGO® Star Wars set, inspired by Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, features Obi-Wan, R4-P17, and Taun We minifigures, as well as the Jedi Master’s iconic ship. (Just look out for Jango Fett!) Other LEGO Star Wars releases include the Inquisitor Transport Scythe and BrickHeadz inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Darth Vader Voice Manipulator Plush by Mattel

Command those around you with the voice of Vader! Sith Lords of all ages will enjoy this Darth Vader Voice Manipulator Plush, featuring a voice changer and light-up lightsaber.

