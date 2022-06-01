ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Obi-Wan Wednesdays: Find Ben Kenobi at Tibidon Station and More!

June 1, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series line unleashes new figures of the Jedi Master and former apprentice Darth Vader among new reveals this week.

Hello there. Obi-Wan Wednesdays is a new product program celebrating Obi-Wan Kenobi, the limited series now streaming on Disney+. Visit ObiWanWednesdays.com every week throughout the series’ run for reveals of action figures, apparel, and much more inspired by the series and the legendary Jedi Master himself!

Ben Kenobi has arrived among the latest Obi-Wan Kenobi-inspired products!

This week, Obi-Wan Wednesdays debuts a new Star Wars: The Black Series figure of Kenobi at Tibidon Station, a Funko Pop! figure of newcomer Haja Estree, and more. Check out a few of our favorite reveals below!

Ben Kenobi Star Wars: The Black Series Figure by Hasbro

Star Wars: The Black Series Ben Kenobi Figure by Hasbro

A new sculpt and costume from the new Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series shows Kenobi adrift at Tibidon Station.

Funko Haja

Haja Estree Pop! by Funko (Pre-order available at a later date.)

The new character joins the Funko Pop! line with a bobblehead.

Darth Vader Star Wars: The Black Series Figure by Hasbro

Star Wars: The Black Series Darth Vader Figure by Hasbro

The Sith Lord returns to the 6-inch scale figure line with a likeness inspired by his latest appearance.

Reva Pop! by Funko

Reva Pop! by Funko

With her double lightsaber extended, the Third Sister Inquisitor is ready for action.

Lightsaber forge Darth Vader Lightsaber forge Darth Vader

Star Wars: Lightsaber Forge by Hasbro (Coming soon!)

Build your own lightsaber with the red blade of Darth Vader or a hilt inspired by the blue-bladed weapon carried by his former master, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Check out BigBadToyStore.com, Walmart.com, and LEGO.com for even more new Obi-Wan Wednesdays reveals!

Visit ObiWanWednesdays.com every Wednesday through June 29 to see the latest and greatest products inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi, and join the conversation on social media using #ObiWanWednesdays and #StarWars.

