Obi-Wan Wednesdays: The Purge Trooper Joins Hasbro's Black Series and More!

June 15, 2022
StarWars.com Team

The menacing Imperial trooper leads this week's series of releases inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Hello there. Obi-Wan Wednesdays is a new product program celebrating Obi-Wan Kenobi, the limited series now streaming on Disney+. Visit ObiWanWednesdays.com every week throughout the series’ run for reveals of action figures, apparel, and much more inspired by the series and the legendary Jedi Master himself!

The Jedi Purge continues on your toy shelf.

This week, Obi-Wan Wednesdays debuts a trio of new Star Wars: The Black Series figures, Darth Vader in the Dark Times in The Vintage Collection, and more. Check out a few of our favorite reveals below!

Kawlan Roken Pop! by Funko

Kawlan Roken Pop! by Funko

The reluctant rebel soldier is ready for action...in bobblehead form.

Darth Vader Funko Pop! inspired by the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series.

Darth Vader Pop! by Funko

The Dark Lord of the Sith is ready for revenge and your Pop! collection.

Star Wars: The Black Series Purge Trooper Star Wars: The Black Series 1-Jac

Star Wars: The Black Series Purge Trooper and Other Figures by Hasbro

Inspired by the Phase II armor glimpsed in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, the new Black Series Purge Troopers and 1-JAC will be available only at Walmart. (Pre-orders begin, Thursday, July 21, at 7 a.m. PT.)

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Darth Vader by Hasbro

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Darth Vader by Hasbro

The Sith Lord in the dark times joins the 3.75-inch scale line. (Pre-orders begin, Thursday, July 21, at 7 a.m. PT.)

Star Wars Mission Fleet Airspeeder Showdown by Hasbro

Star Wars Mission Fleet Airspeeder Showdown by Hasbro

Climb into the cockpit with a mini version of Sully Stark in his T-47 Airspeeder and create your own daring adventures at home.

Check out LEGO.com, HasbroPulse.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, and Amazon.com for even more new Obi-Wan Wednesdays reveals!

Visit ObiWanWednesdays.com every Wednesday through June 29 to see the latest and greatest products inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi, and join the conversation on social media using #ObiWanWednesdays and #StarWars. 

