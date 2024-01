Find out how much you really know about the smoothest scoundrel this side of Mos Eisley.

He’s incredibly brave, undeniably charming, and the greatest sweet-talking smuggler in the galaxy. You may know his most famous lines, his trusted companions, and his vehicle of choice, but do you know enough about the scoundrel-turned-general to ace our quiz? Great, kid! Don’t get cocky. Try your hand now!