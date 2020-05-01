ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

Get the Queen's Shadow eBook for Free, No Aggressive Negotiations Needed

May 1, 2020
May 1, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Download the Padmé-starring novel at no charge from May 1 - 8.

Now this is worthy of thunderous applause.

In celebration of Star Wars Day, E.K. Johnston's Queen's Shadow will be available as free download from May 1 - 8. In the novel, Padmé Amidala, now a senator of Naboo, navigates the treacherous politics of the Galactic Senate and forges a new identity -- beyond the queen’s shadow. Queen's Shadow will be the subject of an upcoming installment of The Star Wars Show Book Club, and you can get your eBook copy right now at DisneyBooks.com.

"I'm so excited that we're making Queen's Shadow accessible as a free eBook, and that it will be a part of The Star Wars Show Book Club!" Johnston tells StarWars.com. "I love sharing this story, and this is a great chance for all of us to read (or reread!) it together."

Queen's Shadow book with "free eBook" burst

And there's more good news for those passionate about Padmé: Johnston's prequel, Queen's Peril, arrives this summer and is available for pre-order now.

“I met Padmé two decades ago when I was a kid, and I admired her so much," Johnston says. "Now that I'm older than she ever got to be, I think I admire her even more. She fought against unstoppable forces, and she never gave up on what she believed in. Sometimes she held on too tightly, but she always knew what she stood for, and that never stops being incredible.”


For more on Queen's Shadow and Queen's Peril, check out StarWars.com's previous in-depth coverage:

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

E.K. Johnston Queen's Shadow Queen's Peril ThisWeek

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    From the Pages of Star Wars Insider: A New Mission Begins in an Original Star Wars: The High Republic Tale

    October 30, 2023

    October 30, 2023

    Oct 30

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved