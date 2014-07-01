ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

Prototype Boba Fett Black Series Figure - Exclusive Reveal!

July 1, 2014
July 1, 2014

Get a first look at Hasbro's tribute to the original look of the iconic bounty hunter!

The original, original Boba Fett is back -- and will join Hasbro's popular 6-inch action figure line, the Black Series! Check out StarWars.com's exclusive first look at Prototype Boba Fett below!

Prototype Boba Fett - Black Series

While Boba Fett's iconic Mandalorian armor has become one of the most famous designs in all of Star Wars, it started out with a very different color scheme. In early concept art by Ralph McQuarrie and Joe Johnston, seen in the accompanying gallery, the bounty hunter was depicted wearing sleek, all-white armor. On June 28, 1978, Star Wars sound designer Ben Burtt and The Empire Strikes Back assistant film editor Duwayne Dunham debuted the costume with a test video (also available below), detailing its weaponry and functionality; the colors would later be developed to what has become Fett's definitive look, but it all began with this early version.

Hasbro's figure is a tribute to this important piece of Star Wars history and design -- look for it exclusively at Walgreens this fall, with preorders opening at San Diego Comic-Con later this month!

  • EP5_CA_141

    of
    EP5_CA_141

    of
  • EP5_CA_148

    of
    EP5_CA_148

    of
  • EP5_CA_150

    of
    EP5_CA_150

    of
  • EP5_CA_151

    of
    EP5_CA_151

    of
  • EP5_CA_153

    of
    EP5_CA_153

    of
  • EP5_CA_154

    of
    EP5_CA_154

    of
  • EP5_CA_238

    of
    EP5_CA_238

    of
  • EP5_CA_239

    of
    EP5_CA_239

    of
  • EP5_CA_241

    of
    EP5_CA_241

    of
    • Star Wars: The Black Series

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Star Wars Holiday Gift Guide 2023

    November 22, 2023

    November 22, 2023

    Nov 22

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Black Friday and Cyber Week 2023 Deals!

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars + Halloween Shopping Guide 2023

    October 4, 2023

    October 4, 2023

    Oct 4

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Father's Day Gift Guide 2023

    June 1, 2023

    June 1, 2023

    Jun 1

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Star Wars Mother's Day Gift Guide 2023

    May 1, 2023

    May 1, 2023

    May 1

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Xbox and Star Wars Join Forces with The Mandalorian-Themed Bundle

    March 2, 2023

    March 2, 2023

    Mar 2

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2023

    January 26, 2023

    January 26, 2023

    Jan 26

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Exploring Shades of the Galaxy Far, Far Away: Pat McGrath on Her New Star Wars Makeup Collaboration

    December 16, 2022

    December 16, 2022

    Dec 16

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved