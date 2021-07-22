Hasbro Reveals New Carbonized Black Series Figures Inspired By The Mandalorian

Get your tracking fobs ready for some special releases coming exclusively to Target.

Carbonized Collection fans have some fresh bounties to hunt.

Hasbro announced today new Carbonized Collection editions of Scout Trooper, Shoretrooper, and Paz Vizsla, all inspired by their appearance in The Mandalorian, for the vaunted 6-inch Star Wars: The Black Series line of action figures. In the Carbonized Collection, figures are treated with a sleek, metallic finish, while maintaining all the detail and articulation that are hallmarks of the Black Series. This marks the first complete Carbonized Collection wave dedicated to The Mandalorian since the deco's debut in 2019; in addition, packaging for this range will also feature a Carbonized-style treatment, complementing the unique paint applications of the figures.

This special trio of figures arrives spring 2022 exclusively at Target. Get a first look below!