ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

Hasbro Reveals New Carbonized Black Series Figures Inspired By The Mandalorian

July 22, 2021
July 22, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Get your tracking fobs ready for some special releases coming exclusively to Target.

Carbonized Collection fans have some fresh bounties to hunt.

Hasbro announced today new Carbonized Collection editions of Scout Trooper, Shoretrooper, and Paz Vizsla, all inspired by their appearance in The Mandalorian, for the vaunted 6-inch Star Wars: The Black Series line of action figures. In the Carbonized Collection, figures are treated with a sleek, metallic finish, while maintaining all the detail and articulation that are hallmarks of the Black Series. This marks the first complete Carbonized Collection wave dedicated to The Mandalorian since the deco's debut in 2019; in addition, packaging for this range will also feature a Carbonized-style treatment, complementing the unique paint applications of the figures.

This special trio of figures arrives spring 2022 exclusively at Target. Get a first look below!

Scout Trooper - Star Wars: The Black Series Carbonized Collection Scout Trooper - Star Wars: The Black Series Carbonized Collection Shoretrooper - Star Wars: The Black Series Carbonized Collection Shoretrooper - Star Wars: The Black Series Carbonized Collection Paz Viszla - Star Wars: The Black Series Carbonized Collection Paz Viszla - Star Wars: The Black Series Carbonized Collection

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheMandalorian

Hasbro Star Wars: The Black Series The Mandalorian Carbonized Collection

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    The Mandalorian & Grogu Journeys to the Big Screen

    January 9, 2024

    January 9, 2024

    Jan 9

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 Blast Onto 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray - Updated

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Gift the Galaxy: First Look at New Clone Trooper Figures

    November 28, 2023

    November 28, 2023

    Nov 28

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    The Rancor Revealed: Monster Maker Phil Tippett Talks Regal Robot’s New Concept Maquette 

    November 7, 2023

    November 7, 2023

    Nov 7

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    All Wings Report In: Columbia and NASCAR Team Up for Star Wars-Themed Car Wrap

    November 1, 2023

    November 1, 2023

    Nov 1

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    “Gift the Galaxy” This Holiday Season - Updated

    October 20, 2023

    October 20, 2023

    Oct 20

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved