Note: The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Step 1: Begin by cutting out the inner circle of one paper plate with scissors. Cut it in half to make the porg’s head.

Step 2: Next, draw and cut two circles about half an inch in diameter from the black construction paper.

Step 3: Punch two holes in the white paper with the paper hole punch.

Step 4: Trace one black circle on the orange paper. Draw a rounded rectangle around it at least 3” long.

Step 5: Cut out the rounded rectangle, then trace it on the orange paper and cut it out to make a second piece.

Step 6: Glue the small white circles to the black circles to make the eye reflections. Then, glue the black circles to the rounded part of the orange shapes, and set aside to dry.

Step 7: Fold the gray construction paper in half. Cut two wing shapes, about 4” in length, with the scissors.

Step 8: Glue the autumn leaves to both wing shapes and let dry.

Note: If the leaves are real, the edges may curl up as the leaves dry out. That’s okay!

Step 9: Glue the orange eye shapes to the porg’s head. Trim the excess orange paper around the round edge with scissors.

Step 10: Use the black marker to draw V-shaped nostrils between the porg’s eyes.

Step 11: Glue the porg’s head to the paper plate.

Step 12: With the black marker, draw a frown on the paper plate just below the porg’s face.

Step 13: Cut out two leg and feet shapes, with the legs at least 2” long, from the orange paper.

Step 14: Tape the two legs to the bottom of the paper plate.

Step 15: Glue the two wings on either side of the paper plate.

Tip: Squeeze the glue along the rim of the plate and gently place the wing on top.

Once all the glue is dry, your porg is complete! Use it in your holiday table decorations or hang it on the refrigerator. Your Thanksgiving guests will flock to see it!