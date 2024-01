Do you want something with speed, proton torpedoes, or room for a smuggler frozen in carbonite?

Ever imagine yourself in a dogfight above the Death Star, navigating an asteroid field, or blasting battle droids in the Coruscant stratosphere? You wouldn't be alone! Star Wars starships are the coolest, and nearly every fan has dreamed of stepping into the cockpit of their favorite craft. So among the 10 below, which would you choose?