Poll: What is Your Favorite Star Wars Movie?

May 4, 2018
StarWars.com Team

The ultimate question for any fan of the saga.

It's Star Wars Day, a time to celebrate Star Wars fandom in many forms, but we can guarantee that one universally popular activity is sitting down to enjoy your favorite film. Everyone has a preference, and though it might be tough to choose just one, let us know which is the best of all the Star Wars films in your eyes. Although we've asked this in the past, with three more movies added to the collection, we think it's time to revisit the question. Tell us why you picked your favorite in the comments below and May the 4th be with you!

