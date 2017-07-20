Poll: What's the Coolest Part of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge?

Whether you want to fly a fast ship or hang with the locals, tell us what sounds the most fun.

At this year's D23 Expo, Disney Parks announced the official name of the Star Wars-themed land coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World in 2019: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Fourteen acres long, it will be a fully-immersive experience for Star Wars fans to live out their galactic dreams of everything from visiting a trading post to piloting the Millennium Falcon. Which experience is the greatest in your eyes? Vote below and tell us why in the comments!