Poll: What Are You Most Excited to Experience at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge?

July 26, 2019
July 26, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Do you want to fly the Millennium Falcon, build your own lightsaber, or try something else at the Star Wars-themed land? Vote now!

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has arrived at Disneyland Resort, and will soon open at Walt Disney World Resort on August 29! For those of you making your first trip to Batuu, we want to know what you’re most excited to experience: taking control of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy, tasting Batuu delicacies, or something else? Vote below -- and we hope to see you at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge soon. ‘Til the Spire!

Plan your journey to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort today! And remember, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort on August 29. Set your hyperspace coordinates!

