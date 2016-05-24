Playing Jedi: The History of Toy Lightsabers

See how an elegant toy for a more civilized age has evolved over time.
Ever since George Lucas decided to take classic celluloid swashbuckling and give it an out-of-this-world overhaul, the lightsaber has been inspiring backyard playdates. Nearly 40 years after the first toy lightsaber hit shelves, younglings continue wrapping their hands around an elegant plaything for a more civilized age.
A massive arsenal of toy sabers -- running the galactic gamut in size, style, and special effects -- have been released throughout the years and a beaucoup of blades keep on coming. Take a peek at our list of highlights, a collection of officially licensed toy lightsabers that would have General Grievous green with envy.