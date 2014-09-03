ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"In Pop Culture", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/in-pop-culture"}

PAPER Magazine Features Rodarte Star Wars Collection at Skywalker Ranch - Exclusive!

September 3, 2014
September 3, 2014
Amy Ratcliffe

Get a first look at PAPER's stunning photos of Rodarte's Star Wars gowns and dresses!

Rodarte's fall 2014 line turned Star Wars' fans heads when it premiered at New York Fashion week earlier this year. Twitter exploded with photos of models wearing haute couture dresses featuring the binary suns of Tatooine, the Death Star, Yoda, Luke Skywalker, and other imagery from the saga. Founders of Rodarte, Laura and Kate Mulleavy, explained they mined nostalgic feelings and their "fascination with storytelling and cinema" to design the chic Star Wars gowns with film stills printed onto silk textiles.

Those gowns have now traveled from the runway to a galaxy far, far away -- well, to Skywalker Ranch to be exact. The 30th anniversary issue of PAPER magazine hits stands today, and it features a photo spread of models wearing the Rodarte collection against the backdrop of Skywalker Ranch and Star Wars memorabilia. PAPER is the first fashion publication that George Lucas has granted access to the property.

PAPER's editorial director Mickey Boardman said they had the idea for the shoot when the dresses were revealed by Rodarte in February. They took five months to put the expedition to Skywalker Ranch together and worked with Kate and Laura from Rodarte, photographer Todd Cole, and Rodarte's public relations company Black Frame to make the magic happen. Boardman says they were all in on the project because "they are all fanatical fans of Star Wars." They also received an assist from Ikram Goldman of the Chicago high-end fashion store ikram; Boardman states that Ikram is friends with Lucas and "made the magic happen for us." The Force was clearly at work.

We have an exclusive first look at photos from the special issue, and the dresses look like they're right where they belong. Click to enlarge:

RODARTE_SKYWALKER_C3PO_0304_04

RODARTE_SKYWALKER_DARTH_VADER_0618_02

RODARTE_SKYWALKER_LOOK_01_0434_04

RODARTE_SKYWALKER_LOOK_03_0324_03

RODARTE_SKYWALKER_YODA_0172_04_cmyk

RodarteC3PO

See the entire photo shoot in PAPER's September issue; it's available today at newsstands worldwide.

Photos by Todd Cole.

Amy Ratcliffe is a writer obsessed with all things Star Wars, Disney, and coffee. You can follow her on Twitter at @amy_geek and keep up with all things geeky at her blog.

star wars fashion rodarte star wars PAPER magazine

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    ‘A Bathing Ape’ Infiltrates the First Order in New BAPE X Star Wars Collection

    December 16, 2019

    December 16, 2019

    Dec 16

  • {:title=>"In Pop Culture", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/in-pop-culture"}

    10 Things You Didn't Know About Christmas in the Stars

    December 20, 2018

    December 20, 2018

    Dec 20

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Po-Zu's Leather Resistance Sneakers: The Next Step in Rebel Fashion - Exclusive

    August 13, 2018

    August 13, 2018

    Aug 13

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    SDCC 2018: 10 Things We Learned from the Star Wars Fashion Panel

    July 21, 2018

    July 21, 2018

    Jul 21

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

    Quiz: Which Lando Calrissian Outfit Should You Wear?

    May 10, 2018

    May 10, 2018

    May 10

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Add Some Scoundrel Style to Your Wardrobe with Po-Zu's New Han Solo Sneakers - First Look!

    March 30, 2018

    March 30, 2018

    Mar 30

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Po-Zu Goes Porg with Stylish New Sneakers - Exclusive

    January 23, 2018

    January 23, 2018

    Jan 23

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Ashley Eckstein Reveals New Her Universe Star Wars Fashions Coming to shopDisney and Disney Store

    December 5, 2017

    December 5, 2017

    Dec 5

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved