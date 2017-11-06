Rag & Bone Celebrates the Star Wars Saga with New Collection

Check out a limited edition range featuring Sith styles and Jedi looks.
rag & bone unveiled today a new collection of Star Wars fashion that is, to quote Supreme Leader Snoke, something truly special.
Launching in waves beginning December 1 at rag & bone stores (with select pieces available at ShopDisney.com), the limited edition range will offer a selection of the fashion label's iconic styles mixed with classic Star Wars designs. Get a first look at just a few of the collection's items in the gallery below, which span the entire saga, as well as the dark side and the light. (Based on this preview, we think you'll look good whether you choose Rebellion and Resistance or Imperial and First Order styles.)