Rag & Bone Celebrates the Star Wars Saga with New Collection

In addition to the capsule collection, rag & bone will support Lucasfilm and Disney’s Force 4 Fashion initiative -- a charitable program under Star Wars: Force for Change that was created to empower and improve the lives of children around the world -- with a donation to Starlight Children’s Foundation.

“I have always been a huge fan of Star Wars and it has been awesome to create a collection which coincides not only with the launch of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but also with the 40th anniversary of the franchise," rag & bone’s chief executive Marcus Wainwright said. "Our approach was really to re-imagine some of our favorite rag & bone pieces while taking influence from some of our most memorable moments of past and present Star Wars films.” In celebration of the line, rag & bone will host three events on December 2 in New York, Los Angeles, and London.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on rag & bone's collaboration with Disney and Lucasfilm.

