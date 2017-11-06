ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

Rag & Bone Celebrates the Star Wars Saga with New Collection

November 7, 2017
November 7, 2017
StarWars.com Team

Check out a limited edition range featuring Sith styles and Jedi looks.

rag & bone unveiled today a new collection of Star Wars fashion that is, to quote Supreme Leader Snoke, something truly special.

Launching in waves beginning December 1 at rag & bone stores (with select pieces available at ShopDisney.com), the limited edition range will offer a selection of the fashion label's iconic styles mixed with classic Star Wars designs. Get a first look at just a few of the collection's items in the gallery below, which span the entire saga, as well as the dark side and the light. (Based on this preview, we think you'll look good whether you choose Rebellion and Resistance or Imperial and First Order styles.)

  • rag-bone-xwing
    X-wing shirt of
    rag-bone-xwing
    X-wing shirt of
  • rag-bone-heels
    Force boot of
    rag-bone-heels
    Force boot of
  • rag-bone-sweatshirt
    Stormtrooper sweatshirt of
    rag-bone-sweatshirt
    Stormtrooper sweatshirt of
  • rag-bone-lightspeed-jacket
    Lightspeed jacket of
    rag-bone-lightspeed-jacket
    Lightspeed jacket of

    • In addition to the capsule collection, rag & bone will support Lucasfilm and Disney’s Force 4 Fashion initiative -- a charitable program under Star Wars: Force for Change that was created to empower and improve the lives of children around the world -- with a donation to Starlight Children’s Foundation.

    “I have always been a huge fan of Star Wars and it has been awesome to create a collection which coincides not only with the launch of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but also with the 40th anniversary of the franchise," rag & bone’s chief executive Marcus Wainwright said. "Our approach was really to re-imagine some of our favorite rag & bone pieces while taking influence from some of our most memorable moments of past and present Star Wars films.” In celebration of the line, rag & bone will host three events on December 2 in New York, Los Angeles, and London.

    Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on rag & bone's collaboration with Disney and Lucasfilm.

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    star wars fashion rag & bone

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Star Wars Holiday Gift Guide 2023

    November 22, 2023

    November 22, 2023

    Nov 22

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Black Friday and Cyber Week 2023 Deals!

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars + Halloween Shopping Guide 2023

    October 4, 2023

    October 4, 2023

    Oct 4

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Father's Day Gift Guide 2023

    June 1, 2023

    June 1, 2023

    Jun 1

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Star Wars Mother's Day Gift Guide 2023

    May 1, 2023

    May 1, 2023

    May 1

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Xbox and Star Wars Join Forces with The Mandalorian-Themed Bundle

    March 2, 2023

    March 2, 2023

    Mar 2

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2023

    January 26, 2023

    January 26, 2023

    Jan 26

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Exploring Shades of the Galaxy Far, Far Away: Pat McGrath on Her New Star Wars Makeup Collaboration

    December 16, 2022

    December 16, 2022

    Dec 16

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved