Hasbro's New Micro Force Figures Are Big Fun - Exclusive Reveal

November 15, 2017
November 15, 2017
Dan Brooks

Size matters not with these tiny wonders.

The big galaxy of Star Wars is going awesomely micro.

StarWars.com is excited to reveal Hasbro's new line of blind-bag figures, Micro Force -- super-small and super-cute takes on our favorite heroes and villains of a galaxy far, far away. Wave one arrives in December, with the figures coming two per pack alongside a checklist collector card, and the line covers the entire saga, featuring everyone from Luke Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano to Kylo Ren and Jyn Erso. StarWars.com e-mailed with Andy Ochiltree, Hasbro's senior manager of Global Brand Marketing, to find out more about these tiny figures (and we mean tiny -- they're about 1" tall!) that are big fun.

A line-up of Star Wars Micro Force figures featuring Han, a stormtrooper, Ahsoka, Vader, R2, Luke, Boba Fett, Wicket, Leia, 3PO, Chewie, and Yoda.
Wave one: Han Solo, Stormtrooper, Ahsoka Tano, Darth Vader, R2-D2, Luke Skywalker, Boba Fett, Wicket, Princess Leia, C-3PO, Chewbacca, and Yoda.

StarWars.com: The art style is really charming. How did you develop the look for the figures? 


Andy Ochiltree: Micro Force is a great departure from what we currently do with our figures in our 3.75” Force Link line and The Black Series, so it was really important to us that Micro Force had a design language all its own. Our goal is to celebrate these beloved characters in a way that feels fresh and most importantly, fun -- and the team did an awesome job of delivering on that.

An ad for Hasbro's Star Wars Micro Force figures shows Obi-Wan Kenobi, Jyn Erso, Rey, Finn, BB-8, Yoda, Captain Phasma, Darth Maul, a death trooper, a TIE fighter pilot, the Emperor, and Kylo Ren in a lineup.
Wave two: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Jyn Erso, Rey, Finn, BB-8, Yoda, Captain Phasma, Darth Maul, Death Trooper, TIE Fighter Pilot, the Emperor, and Kylo Ren.

StarWars.com: I really like that you didn't go with obvious character outfits for everyone, depicting Han in his Hoth gear and Finn in his stormtrooper gear. What led to choices like that?


Andy Ochiltree: We try to offer a fresh take on Star Wars characters throughout our product line in a way that’s going to resonate with fans. The Hoth outfit for Han is a great example of that. In addition to making sure fans are receiving the figures they want, we think it’s important that there’s an element of surprise in the collection. Our aim is to include unique characters that fans had no idea they even needed in their collections! With the new cute and fun styling, it allows us to explore all kinds of options for characters.


    • StarWars.com: What can you tell us about where the line might go in the future? Will there be figures from The Last Jedi, or maybe Star Wars Rebels and the stand-alone films?


    Andy Ochiltree: Part of the fun of any collectible line is the surprise of finding out what’s actually in the collection, and that’s especially true for Star Wars, so we don’t want to give too much away. That said, we always plan to represent the entire Star Wars saga across Hasbro’s offerings, and it goes without saying this line is a perfect chance to do that.


    Dan Brooks is Lucasfilm’s senior content strategist of online, the editor of StarWars.com, and a writer. He loves Star Wars, ELO, and the New York Rangers, Jets, and Yankees. Follow him on Twitter @dan_brooks where he rants about all these things.
