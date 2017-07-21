ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Books and More Revealed at SDCC 2017

July 21, 2017
StarWars.com Team

See the cover for The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and many more.

Time to make rathtar-sized room on your bookshelf and in your long boxes.

Lucasfilm announced and unveiled tons of new books and comics at San Diego Comic-Con today, including a Thrawn adaptation from Marvel, more from the Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi publishing program, and many titles inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Check out their covers in the gallery below!


UPDATED: Watch the full panel here!


Rey wields her quarterstaff on the cover of the Star Wars Adventure comic. Sand People approach her from above with gafi sticks.

Princess Leia and Luke, armed with weapons on the cover of the Star Wars Adventures comic.

Star Wars Adventures

Mace Windu on the cover of issue 3 of Star Wars: Jedi of the Republic: Mace Windu.

Thrawn comic adaptation

The book Ultimate LEGO Star Wars: Characters, Creatures, Locations, Vehicles, Equipment.

A concept cover for the book Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Tales of Hope and Courage as told by Maz Kanata.

JOURNEY TO STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI


A concept cover for the book Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Canto Bight.

The cover of World of Reading, Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Star Wars A Leader Named Leia, featuring Princess Leia and R2-D2.

The cover of the book Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi: The Power of the Force features iconic characters with their lightsabers.

The cover of the book Star Wars: Tales of the Force features Luke, Kylo Ren, Yoda, Rey, The Emperor, Mace Windu, Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Darth Maul.

The cover of the book The Legends of Luke Skywalker, by Ken Liu, shows Luke at different ages.

Princess Leia reaches for her hood on the cover of Leia: Princess of Alderaan.

Rey, Poe, and Finn on the cover of the coloring book Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

BB-8 on the concept cover for the book Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The Millennium Falcon on the cover of the book Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Star Wars Glow-In-The-Dark Starfighters Sticker Activity Book.

A TIE-Fighter on the concept cover for the book Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Star Wars Annual 2018.

An X-Wing on the cover of the book Star Wars: Stealth Mission Book and Model (Journey to The Last Jedi).

The cover of the Star Wars Keepsake Coloring Book features Rey, Finn, Poe, C-3PO, Leia, R2-D2, BB-8, and porgs.

BB-8 on the cover of the book Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

An A-Wing on the cover of the book Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

A book titled Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

A Star Destroyer on the cover of the book Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Star Wars Kirigami.

The book Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Star Wars Made Easy.

The cover of the book Star Wars Stormtroopers: Beyond the Armor, by Ryder Windhaw and Adam Bray.

Cover art for the book Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The Rebel Files.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI - All titles on sale December 15


A cartoon version of Chewbacca and Porgs on the cover of the book Star Wars: Chewie and the Porgs.

Chewie and the Porgs
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Writer: Kevin Shinick
Artist: Fiona Hsieh
From Emmy award-winning writer Kevin Shinick comes a lovable tale of Chewbacca the Wookiee and the pesky porgs of Ahch-To Island. Featuring adorable illustrations by artist Fiona Hsieh.

Rose Tico flanked by members of the Cobalt Squadron on the cover of the book Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Cobalt Squadron.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Cobalt Squadron
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Writer: Elizabeth Wein
Artist: Phil Noto
New York Times bestselling author Elizabeth Wein (Code Name Verity, Rose Under Fire) journeys to a galaxy far, far away to bring readers the harrowing story of the courageous bomber pilots and technicians of Cobalt Squadron!

Rose Tico and Finn on the cover of the book Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Rose and Finn's Mission.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Rose & Finn’s Mission
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Writer: Ella Patrick
Artist: Brian Rood
Finn and Rose rally for the Resistance in this film tie-in storybook.

Star Wars heroes on the cover of the book Star Wars: 5-Minute Stories Strike Back.

5-Minute Star Wars Stories Strike Back
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Authors: Various
Artist: Pilot Studios
A brand new collection of twelve action-packed retellings that span the entire Star Wars saga—including two tales from Star Wars: The Last Jedi! These exciting stories can each be read in just five minutes—perfect for galactic adventures at lightspeed!

Rey wields her blue lightsaber on the cover of the book World of Reading Star Wars: The Last Jedi Rey's Journey (Level 2 Reader).

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Rey’s Journey
Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press
Writer: Ella Patrick
Artist: Brian Rood
Rey travels to the distant planet of Ahch-To in search of the long lost Jedi Master, Luke Skywalker.

An artist rendering of Rey on the cover of the book The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Publisher: Abrams
Author: Phil Szostak
Step inside the art department of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and experience the creation of fantastical worlds, unforgettable characters, and unimaginable creatures. Featuring content from the earliest gathering of artists and production designers at Lucasfilm headquarters in San Francisco to the fever pitch of production at Pinewood Studios to the conclusion of post-production at Industrial Light & Magic.

A concept cover for the book Star Wars: The Last Jedi: The Visual Dictionary.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Visual Dictionary
Publisher: DK
Author: Pablo Hidalgo
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Visual Dictionary is the definitive guide to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, revealing the characters, creatures, droids, locations, and technology from the new film. Packed with 100+ images and information as penned by Star Wars scribe Pablo Hidalgo, it’s a must-have for all fans who want to go beyond the movie experience.

A Resistance pilot flies a ski speeder on a concept cover for the book Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Incredible Cross Sections.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Incredible Cross-Sections
Publisher: DK
Author: Jason Fry
Artist: Kemp Remillard
A fantastic hardcover book that goes inside—literally—to show the inner workings of 13 vehicles from the upcoming movie, Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Each vehicle is full-color, complete with callouts to all the pertinent features of each ship. Accompanying comprehensive text make this one of the best reference guides for the new craft in the Star Wars galaxy.

A B/SF-17 heavy bomber on concept cover art for the book Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Bomber Command.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Bomber Command
Publisher: Studio Fun
Author: Jason Fry
Complete with stories, secrets, and insights, this guide will immerse readers in the world of Cobalt Squadron from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Includes gatefolds with exclusive artifacts including starship schematics and more!

The cover of the book The Moviemaking Magic of Star Wars: Creatures and Aliens, by Mark Salisbury, features Jabba's rancor, Jabba the Hutt, Jar Jar, a tauntaun, Yoda, and Chewbacca.

Star Wars Moviemaking Magic: Creatures and Aliens
Publisher: Abrams Books
Author: Mark Salisbury
The first in an immersive line of behind-the-scenes books for kids, Star Wars Moviemaking Magic: Creatures and Aliens uses the strange, creepy, and iconic creatures and aliens of the entire saga as a lens through which younger readers will enjoy a visual and interactive tour of the history of moviemaking and special effects. Exhaustively researched; includes archival interviews with iconic talent such as Ralph McQuarrie and Stuart Freeborn, along with new, exclusive interviews with Neal Scanlan, Doug Chiang, and Dave Filoni.

BB-8 sits atop a waffle on a book titled The Star Wars Cookbook.

The Star Wars Cookbook: BB-Ate
Publisher: Chronicle Books
Format: Paperback with spiral binding
Author: Lara Starr
Photographer: Matthew Carden
Awaken your inner Force with 29 intergalactic breakfast recipes, including Admiral Ackbars, Maz Kanata Frittatas, and more! Each easy-to-make, mouth-watering recipe features characters and scenes from The Force Awakens along with some from The Last Jedi. Star Wars action figures grace each photograph, set in epic scenes from the films, providing an extra helping of humor on the side.

Rey, Finn and Rose Tico on concept art for the book Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Heroes of The Galaxy.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Heroes of the Galaxy
Publisher: DK
Author: Ruth Amos
This 48-page reader aimed at helping young readers develop their reading skills focuses on introducing them to the characters, vehicles, and locations from the highly anticipated new film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi!

A TIE Silencer on the cover of the book Star Wars: The Last Jedi Book and Model: Make Your Own Tie Silencer.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Construction Book: TIE Silencer
Publisher: Egmont UK
Paper Engineer: Neal Manning
Illustrator: Rob Ball
Learn about Kylo Ren’s starship, the TIE silencer. Press out pieces to build your own model of Kylo Ren’s TIE while reading about some of the new ships and characters from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Rey wields a blue light saber on the concept cover of the book Star Wars the Last Jedi: Ultimate Sticker Collection.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Ultimate Sticker Collection
Publisher: DK
Author: David Fentiman
This 72-page sticker book includes more than 1,000 stickers of main characters, locations, vehicles and props. Featuring all-new content from the highly anticipated film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi!

Rey wields her blue light saber on the cover of The Last Jedi Sound Book.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Sound Book
Publisher: PIP
Talent: NA
Relive key scenes from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. In this storybook filled with all of your favorite sounds & sound effects from the new film.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Activity Book with Stickers
Publisher: Egmont UK
Talent: Egmont UK staff
Explore the world of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in this exciting activity book, packed with mazes, code words, puzzles and many more activities, plus 3 sticker scenes to complete and over 50 stickers!

A concept cover for the book Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Junior Novelization.

A concept cover for the book Star Wars: The Last Jedi, by Jason Fry.

Watch the 2017 SDCC Lucasfilm Publishing Panel:


