New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Books and More Revealed at SDCC 2017

Lucasfilm announced and unveiled tons of new books and comics at San Diego Comic-Con today, including a Thrawn adaptation from Marvel, more from the Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi publishing program, and many titles inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Check out their covers in the gallery below!

UPDATED: Watch the full panel here!

Star Wars Adventures

Thrawn comic adaptation





JOURNEY TO STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI





STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI - All titles on sale December 15

Chewie and the Porgs

Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press

Writer: Kevin Shinick

Artist: Fiona Hsieh

From Emmy award-winning writer Kevin Shinick comes a lovable tale of Chewbacca the Wookiee and the pesky porgs of Ahch-To Island. Featuring adorable illustrations by artist Fiona Hsieh.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Cobalt Squadron

Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press

Writer: Elizabeth Wein

Artist: Phil Noto

New York Times bestselling author Elizabeth Wein (Code Name Verity, Rose Under Fire) journeys to a galaxy far, far away to bring readers the harrowing story of the courageous bomber pilots and technicians of Cobalt Squadron!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Rose & Finn’s Mission

Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press

Writer: Ella Patrick

Artist: Brian Rood

Finn and Rose rally for the Resistance in this film tie-in storybook.

5-Minute Star Wars Stories Strike Back

Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press

Authors: Various

Artist: Pilot Studios

A brand new collection of twelve action-packed retellings that span the entire Star Wars saga—including two tales from Star Wars: The Last Jedi! These exciting stories can each be read in just five minutes—perfect for galactic adventures at lightspeed!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Rey’s Journey

Publisher: Disney Lucasfilm Press

Writer: Ella Patrick

Artist: Brian Rood

Rey travels to the distant planet of Ahch-To in search of the long lost Jedi Master, Luke Skywalker.

The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Publisher: Abrams

Author: Phil Szostak

Step inside the art department of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and experience the creation of fantastical worlds, unforgettable characters, and unimaginable creatures. Featuring content from the earliest gathering of artists and production designers at Lucasfilm headquarters in San Francisco to the fever pitch of production at Pinewood Studios to the conclusion of post-production at Industrial Light & Magic.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Visual Dictionary

Publisher: DK

Author: Pablo Hidalgo

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Visual Dictionary is the definitive guide to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, revealing the characters, creatures, droids, locations, and technology from the new film. Packed with 100+ images and information as penned by Star Wars scribe Pablo Hidalgo, it’s a must-have for all fans who want to go beyond the movie experience.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Incredible Cross-Sections

Publisher: DK

Author: Jason Fry

Artist: Kemp Remillard

A fantastic hardcover book that goes inside—literally—to show the inner workings of 13 vehicles from the upcoming movie, Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Each vehicle is full-color, complete with callouts to all the pertinent features of each ship. Accompanying comprehensive text make this one of the best reference guides for the new craft in the Star Wars galaxy.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Bomber Command

Publisher: Studio Fun

Author: Jason Fry

Complete with stories, secrets, and insights, this guide will immerse readers in the world of Cobalt Squadron from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Includes gatefolds with exclusive artifacts including starship schematics and more!

Star Wars Moviemaking Magic: Creatures and Aliens

Publisher: Abrams Books

Author: Mark Salisbury

The first in an immersive line of behind-the-scenes books for kids, Star Wars Moviemaking Magic: Creatures and Aliens uses the strange, creepy, and iconic creatures and aliens of the entire saga as a lens through which younger readers will enjoy a visual and interactive tour of the history of moviemaking and special effects. Exhaustively researched; includes archival interviews with iconic talent such as Ralph McQuarrie and Stuart Freeborn, along with new, exclusive interviews with Neal Scanlan, Doug Chiang, and Dave Filoni.

The Star Wars Cookbook: BB-Ate

Publisher: Chronicle Books

Format: Paperback with spiral binding

Author: Lara Starr

Photographer: Matthew Carden

Awaken your inner Force with 29 intergalactic breakfast recipes, including Admiral Ackbars, Maz Kanata Frittatas, and more! Each easy-to-make, mouth-watering recipe features characters and scenes from The Force Awakens along with some from The Last Jedi. Star Wars action figures grace each photograph, set in epic scenes from the films, providing an extra helping of humor on the side.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Heroes of the Galaxy

Publisher: DK

Author: Ruth Amos

This 48-page reader aimed at helping young readers develop their reading skills focuses on introducing them to the characters, vehicles, and locations from the highly anticipated new film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Construction Book: TIE Silencer

Publisher: Egmont UK

Paper Engineer: Neal Manning

Illustrator: Rob Ball

Learn about Kylo Ren’s starship, the TIE silencer. Press out pieces to build your own model of Kylo Ren’s TIE while reading about some of the new ships and characters from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Ultimate Sticker Collection

Publisher: DK

Author: David Fentiman

This 72-page sticker book includes more than 1,000 stickers of main characters, locations, vehicles and props. Featuring all-new content from the highly anticipated film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Sound Book

Publisher: PIP

Talent: NA

Relive key scenes from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. In this storybook filled with all of your favorite sounds & sound effects from the new film.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Activity Book with Stickers

Publisher: Egmont UK

Talent: Egmont UK staff

Explore the world of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in this exciting activity book, packed with mazes, code words, puzzles and many more activities, plus 3 sticker scenes to complete and over 50 stickers!





Watch the 2017 SDCC Lucasfilm Publishing Panel:

