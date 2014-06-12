New Acme Star Wars Prints - First Look

See stunning new art featuring Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and more!

Acme Archives Direct is releasing prints of brand-new, never before seen Star Wars art -- and StarWars.com has an exclusive sneak peek. All prints go on sale tomorrow, 10:30 a.m., only at acmearchivesdirect.com. Check out these awesome new pieces after the jump!

“Through the Fire” by Raymond Swanland -- will be offered as a numbered limited edition giclée on canvas of 95 and a numbered limited edition giclée on paper of 150.

“Machines of Dominion” by Raymond Swanland -- will be offered as a numbered limited edition giclée on canvas of 95 and a numbered limited edition giclée on paper of 150.

“Proving Ground” by Greg Lipton -- will be offered as a numbered and signed limited edition giclée on canvas of 95 and a numbered limited edition giclée on paper of 95.

“Vader’s Tie Fighter” -- limited edition Techplate of 295 – printed on brushed aluminum dibond.