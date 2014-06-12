ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

New Acme Star Wars Prints - First Look

June 12, 2014
StarWars.com Team

See stunning new art featuring Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and more!

Darth Maul painting

Acme Archives Direct is releasing prints of brand-new, never before seen Star Wars art -- and StarWars.com has an exclusive sneak peek. All prints go on sale tomorrow, 10:30 a.m., only at acmearchivesdirect.com. Check out these awesome new pieces after the jump!

Star Wars ACME art - Threough the Fire

“Through the Fire” by Raymond Swanland -- will be offered as a numbered limited edition giclée on canvas of 95 and a numbered limited edition giclée on paper of 150.

Star Wars ACME art - Machines of Dominion

“Machines of Dominion” by Raymond Swanland -- will be offered as a numbered limited edition giclée on canvas of 95 and a numbered limited edition giclée on paper of 150.

Star Wars ACME Art - Proving Ground

“Proving Ground” by Greg Lipton -- will be offered as a numbered and signed limited edition giclée on canvas of 95 and a numbered limited edition giclée on paper of 95.

Star Wars ACME Art - Vader's TIE Fighter

“Vader’s Tie Fighter” -- limited edition Techplate of 295 – printed on brushed aluminum dibond.

Star Wars Art ACME Archives Direct

    Leia Ignites Her Lightsaber in a Dreamlike New Print from Acme Archives - Exclusive Reveal

    Star Wars is a Story for the World”: Artist Huang Hai on His Stunning Jedi Poster

    Elsa Charretier Teaches Us How to Draw Chewbacca

    Elsa Charretier Teaches Us How to Draw Han Solo

  • Porgs Rule at the Lucasfilm Sidewalk Art Festival

  • Star Wars Art on a New Canvas: Coffee

    Rebel, Jedi, Princess, Queen, Star Wars and the Power of Costume Comes to Discovery Times Square

    Highlights from the Art Awakens Program

