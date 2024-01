The images of Darth Vader and a stormtrooper were created by hand, using a small metallic needle. The process is deceptively difficult, with little margin for error and requiring Jedi-like concentration: "drawing" in foam requires precise movements, as any slip could completely ruin the illustration. It also has to be done -- and photographed -- quickly, as the design fades into the drink within a matter of seconds. When successful, like in the beverages seen above, it's a work of art and very, very cool. But you can also mix the Force with your coffee in another way.

Coffee-mate has just released a series of collectible Star Wars containers, decorated top to bottom in the style of specific characters -- matched with the appropriate flavor. There's R2-D2 (French Vanilla), Boba Fett (Italian Sweet Creme), Chewbacca (Spiced Latte), Darth Vader (Espresso Chocolate, with black cap), and C-3PO (Hazelnut). Check them out below!

Star Wars and coffee. With their combined strengths, they can bring order -- and Force-powered flavor -- to your galaxy.

