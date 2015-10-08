Rebel, Jedi, Princess, Queen, Star Wars and the Power of Costume Comes to Discovery Times Square

Star Wars costumes, art, and artifacts brought through hyperspace by the Smithsonian!

Iconic costumes and artifacts from the Star Wars universe will be presented in the Smithsonian traveling exhibition, Rebel, Jedi, Princess, Queen, Star Wars and the Power of Costume, from November 14, 2015, through September 5, 2016, at Discovery Times Square. From the menacing black mask of Darth Vader and the gilded suit of C-3PO to the lavish royal gowns of Queen Amidala and the metal bikini worn by Princess Leia, these costumes reflect both the identity of the characters and the period of the saga.

The exhibition is a partnership between Lucasfilm, the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, and the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

“Craftsmanship and artistry in costume design are valued creative components in the Star Wars saga,” said George Lucas. “The detailed precision of a design can be as bold a measure of storytelling as words on a page, leading to truths at the core of a character, situation or shared history. From initial concept drawings to complex physical constructions, the costumes featured in this exhibition serve to further define crucial aspects of worlds created to move, educate and entertain us -- to inspire the imagination.”

“There is not a more iconic entertainment property than Star Wars,” said James Sanna, president of Discovery Times Square. “We’re thrilled to host the East Coast premiere of this exciting new exhibit which will connect Star Wars fans to not only iconic costumes and artifacts from the first six films, but also introduces them to the next exciting chapter of the Star Wars saga.”

Presenting over 70 of the finest handcrafted costumes and dozens of artifacts from the first six Star Wars films, including a selection from the soon-to-be-released Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the 15-gallery exhibition uncovers the challenges, intricate processes, and remarkable artistry of Lucas, the concept artists, and costume designers.

The exhibition also features short films which provide a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process and includes interviews with artists, designers, and actors.

Featured costumes include:

