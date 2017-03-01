More Star Wars Fan Favorite Actors and Creators Announced for Celebration Orlando

Ray Park, Peter Mayhew, Daniel Logan and more are coming to the Orange County Convention Center this April!

While you're not likely to see them hanging out together in the Mos Eisley cantina, a legendary Sith, Wookiee, and bounty hunter are all coming to Star Wars Celebration Orlando.

Ray Park (Darth Maul), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), and Daniel Logan (Boba Fett, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: The Clone Wars) will be signing autographs at the Star Wars Celebration Autograph Hall in Orlando this April, The Topps Company and Authenticators, Inc. announced yesterday. Park, Mayhew, and Logan, the talents behind three of Star Wars' most popular characters, have been Celebration staples and their return continues that tradition.

In addition, several other Star Wars actors and creators will be on-hand to meet fans, including: Taylor Gray (Ezra Bridger, Star Wars Rebels), Brian Herring (BB-8 puppeteer, Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Angus MacInnes (Dutch "Gold Leader" Vander, Star Wars: A New Hope and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Clive Revill (Emperor Palpatine in the original version of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back), Tim Rose (animatronic designer and puppeteer of Admiral Ackbar in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Paul Blake (Greedo, Star Wars: A New Hope), and Jimmy Vee (R2-D2, Star Wars: The Last Jedi).

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Wars Celebration Orlando!

Fans can purchase authentic movie photos and officially licensed Star Wars memorabilia to get signed at the autograph pavilion at StarWarsAuthentics.com.

Star Wars Celebration Orlando will take place April 13-16 at the Orange County Convention Center. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more info!

