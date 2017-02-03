Maz Kanata Finds Her Boyfriend Chewbacca with These DIY Valentines

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Chewbacca Pencil Topper

Cut a piece of brown craft fur 2 inches long by 1 inch wide.

Hot glue the fur around the pencil lengthwise. If you’d like to be able to use the eraser, glue the top edge of the fur just around the bottom of the eraser.

Use the small heart hole punch to punch out a heart from the black cardstock paper.

Draw a small smile with teeth in the white craft foam, and cut it out.

Stick two black enamel dot stickers for Chewbacca’s eyes. Use the school glue to attach the black heart for the nose and the mouth just below. Let dry.

Next, cut a strip of brown felt about 4 inches long and half an inch wide. This will be Chewbacca’s bandolier.

Punch out 8 small hearts from the white cardstock paper.

Wrap the felt around the bottom edge of the fur and hot glue in place. Trim the edges to line up if needed.

Next, use the school glue to attach four hearts to the front and back of the bandolier. Let dry.

Your Chewbacca pencil topper is complete!

Maz Kanata Valentine

Begin by using a template (such as masking tape or the lid of a jar) to trace two medium-sized circles on the tan construction paper. Cut them out.

Trace and cut out one medium-sized circle with the same template from the gray construction paper.

Cut a crescent shape across the top of the gray circle to make Maz’s hat.

Use the 5/8” hole punch, or trace a dime and cut it out, to make two small circles from the tan construction paper.

Cut two small hearts, no bigger than a quarter, from the silver scrapbook paper.

Use the quarter as a template to trace and cut out two small silver circles from the silver scrapbook paper.

Your Maz is now ready to assemble.

Glue the hat on the top of one of the tan medium-sized circles.

Glue the two silver hearts on either end of the hat. Let dry.

Glue the small tan circles on top of the silver circles to make Maz’s goggles.

Glue the two googly eyes on each eye to complete the goggles. Let dry.

Glue the eyes next to the hearts to make Maz’s face.

Next, use the black ink pen to draw Maz’s nose and mouth. Draw two lines on her forehead for wrinkles. (She is over 1000 years old, after all.)

Next, print and cut out the valentine text if you haven’t already. Glue the phrase to the other medium tan circle you cut out previously.

If you prefer, you could also glue it to the back of Maz’s head for a simpler card if you’re making a number of valentines for a class or friends.