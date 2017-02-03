Maz Kanata Finds Her Boyfriend Chewbacca with These DIY Valentines

Is there someone you like as much as Maz likes that Wookiee? Tell them with these easy crafts!
“Where’s my boyfriend?” – Maz Kanata, The Force Awakens
Star Wars is known for its epic romances, whether it’s a princess and a scoundrel or a queen and her Knight. Will the budding love between a wise pirate and a Wookiee hero become the next great Star Wars love story?
Show your valentine this year how much you like them by handcrafting a Chewbacca pencil topper gift and Maz Kanata valentine card. Make one or both of these one-of-a-kind valentines to give everyone in your class or to declare your affections to someone truly out-of-this-world.
What You Need*
Chewbacca Pencil Topper: