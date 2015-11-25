ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Master and Apprentice Strike in Obi-Wan & Anakin #1 - Exclusive Preview

November 25, 2015
StarWars.com Team

The legendary duo in a previously untold adventure!

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker went from best friends to bitter enemies -- but there's much we haven't seen of their happier times. That's about to change.

Marvel's Obi-Wan & Anakin, a five-issue miniseries from Marvel by writer Charles Soule and artist Marco Checchetto, is coming January 2016. The series is set between The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones and finally pulls back the curtain on a previously unexplored era, when they were just Master and apprentice. In an in-depth interview with StarWars.com, Soule discussed his approach to the series and its iconic characters -- and now you can get a first look at interior art below from issue #1 below.

