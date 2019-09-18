Darth Vader Looms Over Marvel’s Age of Resistance — Kylo Ren #1 — Exclusive

A grandson walks in the footsteps of a legendary Sith Lord.

Kylo Ren will finish what Darth Vader started.

Somewhere deep in Wild Space, the First Order’s future leader arrives to negotiate with the Benathy.

Written by Tom Taylor with art by Leonard Kirk and a cover by Phil Noto, Age of Resistance -- Kylo Ren #1 hits shelves September 25. Today, StarWars.com has an exclusive preview of the comic, which you can read below!

Age Of Resistance -- Kylo Ren #1

A dynasty of doom! Anakin Skywalker casts a long shadow. Can Kylo Ren ever escape his infamous grandfather’s reputation? Will he succeed where Darth Vader failed?

See Age of Resistance and more on this week's episode of The Star Wars Show below!



StarWars.com All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog