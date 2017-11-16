ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Yoda Begins a New Mission in Marvel’s Star Wars: Yoda #1 - Exclusive Preview

November 16, 2017
StarWars.com Team

The Grandmaster of the Jedi Council goes it alone in a new miniseries.

Yoda is going solo.

Marvel’s highly-anticipated Star Wars: Yoda miniseries finds the ancient Jedi Master in exile on Dagobah, thinking back to previously untold adventures of the past. In StarWars.com’s first look at issue #1 and a story called “The Coming of the Jedi,” set during the High Republic era, a people known as the Scalvi are in danger. With no alternatives, a Scalvi child makes a desperate plea for help, hoping that someone on the Jedi Council heard and will answer the call...

Yoda #1, written by Cavan Scott and illustrated by Nico Leon, with a cover by Phil Noto, arrives November 23 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop. For more on Star Wars: Revelations #1, check out StarWars.com’s interview with Cavan Scott.

Star Wars Yoda 1 Cover


Star Wars Yoda 1 Page 1

Star Wars Yoda 1 Page 2


Star Wars Yoda 1 Page 3

Star Wars Yoda 1 Page 4

Star Wars Yoda 1 Page 5


StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

