A Tale from Obi-Wan’s Youngling Days and More from Marvel’s May 2022 Star Wars Comics - Exclusive Preview

The Jedi Master’s new comic series debuts, plus much more.

Obi-Wan Kenobi lived a legendary life. We’ll soon see more of it.

Marvel’s recently-announced Star Wars: Obi-Wan kicks off in May, a new series in which the Jedi Master chronicles earlier adventures in his own journals. In issue #1, Obi-Wan tells of a formative adventure he experienced as a youngling, and each subsequent installment will focus on a different period in the iconic hero’s journey. You can learn more about the series in StarWars.com’s interview with writer Christopher Cantwell, and check out three covers and the official synopsis of the premiere issue below, as well as a first look at other Marvel Star Wars titles coming in May 2022. Punch it and check ‘em out!

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #1 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A) Cover by PHIL NOTO

Fast approaches the ultimate destiny of one of the Jedi’s most renowned masters!



As he spends his final days in the remote deserts of Tatooine, Obi-Wan Kenobi takes time to reflect on — and record — key moments of a heroic life long-lived.

Writing in old leather-bound journals from his hermit’s hut, Obi-Wan remembers his days as a young Jedi Initiate, his trials as a Padawan, the crucible of Jedi Knighthood and the Clone Wars, and some of the earliest challenges he faced as a true Master of the Force!

In this tale, Obi-Wan considers a watershed Youngling adventure he narrowly survived on Coruscant when he was but eight years of age...

This is just the beginning of his Jedi journey!

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #5 (OF 5)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A) Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

“THE SCARLET QUEEN”



LADY QI’RA has used every tool at her disposal to generate chaos in the Galactic Empire, all to further her goal of eradicating the Sith.

But as the final phase of Qi’ra’s grand plan is revealed, she is about to learn a lesson that the Jedi Order also came to understand…

Underestimate EMPEROR PALPATINE and pay the price.

STAR WARS TALES: KRRSANTAN #1

JASON AARON & KIERON GILLEN (W)

MIKE DEODATO JR., MIKE MAYHEW, MARC LAMING & WILL SLINEY (A)

COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

He thrilled audiences in The Book of Boba Fett — now experience the stories that made him a legend! The deadly Wookiee bounty hunter called Krrsantan is almost unstoppable, but you can get him on your side…for a price. On the desert world of Tatooine, witness Krrsantan hunt down Jedi-in-hiding Obi-Wan Kenobi in a tale set between Star Wars Episodes III & IV! Then, as the Rebel Alliance clashes with Darth Vader, get ready for the ultimate Wookiee fight. Who will be left standing when Krrsantan takes on Chewbacca?! Finally, learn Krrsantan’s origins — from his years in the gladiator pits to an alliance with Doctor Aphra to serve up some well-deserved revenge! It’s wall-to-wall Wookiee action as only Marvel can deliver! Collecting STAR WARS (2015) #14-15 and #20 and STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA ANNUAL #1.

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #3

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • DAVID MESSINA (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

“I DON’T KNOW HOW WE’RE GONNA GET OUT OF THIS ONE!”



HAN is trapped on the top floor of a skyscraper with security guards closing in on him. How will he escape?

Would you believe…asking the Galactic Empire for help?

This issue ties directly into the events of Crimson Reign. Guest starring QI’RA & THE ARCHIVIST!

Will Han reunite with his first love?

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #23

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A)

Cover by PAUL RENAUD

“THE SHADOW’S SHADOW’S SHADOW”



An epic new story begins as DARTH VADER embarks upon a new mission in partnership with a sworn enemy — but who’s leading whom to doom?

And what happens when the QUEEN’S SHADOW learns the deepest secret of the Dark Lord of the Sith?

Plus: the shocking return of a face from Vader’s most distant past!

STAR WARS #24

CHARLES SOULE (W)

RAMON ROSANAS (A)

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

“THE FINAL HUNT!”



COMMANDER ELLIAN ZAHRA, former protégé of GRAND MOFF WILHUFF TARKIN, has used brilliant tactics and savage brutality to nearly eradicate the Rebel fleet.

Now she and her final target, GENERAL LEIA ORGANA, will hunt each other across a wild planet...to the bitter end.

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #21

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

“DESPERATE MEASURES!”



The SPARK ETERNAL corrupts everything it touches, and DOCTOR APHRA is no exception!

Face-to-face with an ancient, malevolent presence, SANA STARROS will have to make a choice…

Can she save Aphra? Can she even save herself?

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #23

ETHAN SACKS (W) • NATACHA BUSTOS (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

“A CLEAR AND PRESENT DENGAR”

