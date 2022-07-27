Bossk Sneaks Aboard in Marvel’s Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy #5 - Exclusive Preview

The bounty hunter interrupts a pleasure cruise to remind a traveler about his unpaid debt.

The pirate gang tormenting the Halcyon's crew and passengers is running out of patience.

In the final installment of Marvel’s Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy miniseries, logistics droid D3-09 has one more story to tell to distract and invigorate the captives. In the tale, R'Tess and Stolak are traveling on the elite vessel at the dawn of the New Republic. But Stolak's romantic gesture is interrupted by his past when Bossk tracks them onboard...

Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy #5, written by Ethan Sacks and illustrated by Will Sliney, with a cover by E.M. Gist, arrives August 3 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.