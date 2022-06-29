ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Maz, Lando, and Hondo Hatch a Scheme in Marvel’s Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy #4 - Exclusive Preview

June 29, 2022
June 29, 2022
StarWars.com Team

The trio is up to something aboard the legendary starship...

Get ready for an all-star teamup of pirates and scoundrels.

In Marvel’s Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy miniseries, the notorious pirate Crimson Jack has attacked the legendary Halcyon starcruiser. As matters grow serious, logistics droid D3-09 has distracted a young passenger with tales from the Halcyon starship’s long history, ranging from the time of the High Republic, to the Clone Wars, to the Resistance.

In StarWars.com’s first look at issue #4, D3-09 recounts an adventure from the Galactic Civil War. The Empire has commandeered the luxurious vessel, and the greedy General Kardan prepares to meet with Maz Kanata in the hopes of securing a rare artifact. But with Lando Calrissian and Hondo Ohnaka close by, there may be more to this deal than Kanata has revealed…

Halcyon Legacy #4, written by Ethan Sacks and illustrated by Will Sliney, with a cover by E.M. Gist, arrives July 6 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.

Marvel’s Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy 4 preview 1 Marvel’s Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy 4 preview 2 Marvel’s Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy 4 preview 3 Marvel’s Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy 4 preview 4 Marvel’s Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy 4 preview 5 Marvel’s Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy 4 preview 6

