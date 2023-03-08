ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

New Concept Art and More Revealed on Star Wars: The High Republic Show

March 8, 2023
March 8, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Check out new images of major characters, along with a first look at pages from Star Wars: Timelines, Marvel’s High Republic comics, and more.

It wouldn’t be an episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show without some exclusive reveals. (Or ‘sclusies, as we call them around here.) In the latest installment, we got our first look at new character concept art, never-before-seen pages from VIZ’s Star Wars: The High Republic: Edge of Balance: Precedent, and lots more.

Jedi Azlin Reel, Yana Ro, and Dass Leffbruk concept art posters

The High Republic Show debuted concept art for three brand-new characters: Jedi Azlin Reel, who first appeared in the Path of Deceit audiobook original, seen with a blue lightsaber; Yana Ro, ancestor of the villainous Marchion Ro, sporting a green tunic and sharp nails; and Dass Leffbruk, wearing lots of gear for space prospecting.

Star Wars: The High Republic: Edge of Balance: Precedent page 3

Star Wars: The High Republic: Edge of Balance: Precedent page 4 and 5

Viz’s Star Wars: The High Republic: Edge of Balance: Precedent arrives May 23, and these newly revealed pages feature a menacing Marchion Ro.

Star Wars: Timelines page 8

Star Wars: Timelines page 10

Star Wars: Timelines, the upcoming tome from DK Publishing, hits April 25, and we now have our first sneak peek at the High Republic content included. The book will chronicle the history of the era, from the age of exploration right down to the destruction of the Starlight Beacon.

Star Wars: Chronicles of the Jedi page 6

Star Wars: Chronicles of the Jedi page 12

Star Wars: Chronicles of the Jedi page 19

These newly revealed spreads from Cole Horton’s Star Wars: Chronicles of the Jedi show how he’s written the book to be in-world, as well as new art of Elzar Mann and Burryaga.

Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic #7 pages

In this preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic #7, available March 29, we see pilgrims incensed by the Herald of the Path of the Open Hand. As they riot in the streets of Jedha, Jedi Vildar and Matty stand their ground and defend the helpless in the only safe place they can find: a bar called Enlightenment.

Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic: The Blade #4 pages

Finally, we got a look inside a look inside Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic: The Blade #4, coming March 29. As seen above, Jedi Porter Engle and Barash Silvain face a new adversary in the ruthless General Viess, as mercenaries lay siege to the royal palace on Gansevor. But defeating impossible odds is what these two Jedi do best.

See these reveals and more on Star Wars: The High Republic Show below!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.
Star Wars: The High Republic Show Star Wars: The High Republic

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: The Nameless Strike Back in Phase III

    November 30, 2023

    November 30, 2023

    Nov 30

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    What Is Star Wars: The High Republic?

    November 15, 2023

    November 15, 2023

    Nov 15

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: New Faces of the Nihil

    November 15, 2023

    November 15, 2023

    Nov 15

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars: The High Republic Jedi Should You Invite Over for Life Day?

    November 15, 2023

    November 15, 2023

    Nov 15

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Star Wars: The High Republic Phase III Is Here

    November 14, 2023

    November 14, 2023

    Nov 14

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Star Wars: The High Republic Chronological Reader's Guide

    November 10, 2023

    November 10, 2023

    Nov 10

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: Meet the New Heroes of Phase III

    November 10, 2023

    November 10, 2023

    Nov 10

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    The High Republic Authors on Authors: George Mann and Cavan Scott 

    November 9, 2023

    November 9, 2023

    Nov 9

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved