New Concept Art and More Revealed on Star Wars: The High Republic Show

Check out new images of major characters, along with a first look at pages from Star Wars: Timelines, Marvel’s High Republic comics, and more.

It wouldn’t be an episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show without some exclusive reveals. (Or ‘sclusies, as we call them around here.) In the latest installment, we got our first look at new character concept art, never-before-seen pages from VIZ’s Star Wars: The High Republic: Edge of Balance: Precedent, and lots more.

The High Republic Show debuted concept art for three brand-new characters: Jedi Azlin Reel, who first appeared in the Path of Deceit audiobook original, seen with a blue lightsaber; Yana Ro, ancestor of the villainous Marchion Ro, sporting a green tunic and sharp nails; and Dass Leffbruk, wearing lots of gear for space prospecting.



Viz’s Star Wars: The High Republic: Edge of Balance: Precedent arrives May 23, and these newly revealed pages feature a menacing Marchion Ro.



Star Wars: Timelines, the upcoming tome from DK Publishing, hits April 25, and we now have our first sneak peek at the High Republic content included. The book will chronicle the history of the era, from the age of exploration right down to the destruction of the Starlight Beacon.



These newly revealed spreads from Cole Horton’s Star Wars: Chronicles of the Jedi show how he’s written the book to be in-world, as well as new art of Elzar Mann and Burryaga.



In this preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic #7, available March 29, we see pilgrims incensed by the Herald of the Path of the Open Hand. As they riot in the streets of Jedha, Jedi Vildar and Matty stand their ground and defend the helpless in the only safe place they can find: a bar called Enlightenment.

Finally, we got a look inside a look inside Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic: The Blade #4, coming March 29. As seen above, Jedi Porter Engle and Barash Silvain face a new adversary in the ruthless General Viess, as mercenaries lay siege to the royal palace on Gansevor. But defeating impossible odds is what these two Jedi do best.



See these reveals and more on Star Wars: The High Republic Show below!