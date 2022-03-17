ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Sabé Plans a Trap for the Dark Lord of the Sith in Marvel’s Star Wars: Darth Vader #21 – Exclusive Preview

March 17, 2022
March 17, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Plus, Aphra and Sana find themselves on a collision course with an old frenemy in Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #19.

Crimson Dawn’s efforts against the Empire will soon reach their apex.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Marvel’s Star Wars: Darth Vader #21, Sabé, former handmaiden to Padmé Amidala and secret Crimson Dawn operative, confronts Ochi of Bestoon and Sub-administrator Moore -- also agents of the criminal organization. She reveals the next phase in her plan against the Empire, but Darth Vader might just be one step ahead of them…

And in StarWars.com’s preview of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #19, trouble brews -- as it always does with the starring rogue archaeologist – when foe/friend Kho Phon Farrus seeks an ancient artifact that’s on Aphra and Sana’s checklist.

Darth Vader #21, written by Greg Pak and illustrated by Raffaele Ienco, with a cover by Paul Renaud, is available for pre-order now on ComiXology; Doctor Aphra #19, written by Alyssa Wong and illustrated by Minkyu Jung, with a cover by W. Scott Forbes, is also available for pre-order now on ComiXology. Both issues arrive March 23 and will also be found in print editions at your local comic shop.

Darth Vader 21 preview 1Darth Vader 21 preview 2Darth Vader 21 preview 3Darth Vader 21 preview 4Darth Vader 21 preview 5Star Wars: Doctor Aphra 19 preview 1 Star Wars: Doctor Aphra 19 preview 2 Star Wars: Doctor Aphra 19 preview 3 Star Wars: Doctor Aphra 19 preview 4 Star Wars: Doctor Aphra 19 preview 5

