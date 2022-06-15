ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Emperor Sets His Sights on a New Enemy in Marvel’s Star Wars: Crimson Reign #5 - Exclusive Preview

June 15, 2022
June 15, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Plus, Darth Vader and Sabé launch an attack against a corrupt Imperial governor.

There’s no hiding from the Emperor.

Qi’ra’s plot to ultimately bring down the Empire is in full bloom, but she hasn’t tricked everyone. In StarWars.com’s first look at Marvel’s Star Wars: Crimson Reign #5, the final installment of the epic miniseries, the Emperor lets it be understood that he knows more about Crimson Dawn’s machinations than once thought.

Meanwhile, in Star Wars: Darth Vader #24, the “Crimson Reign” crossover continues, as Vader and Sabé join forces. The former handmaiden to Queen Amidala has revealed that she knows Vader’s true identity, and has sought his aid in helping Anakin Skywalker’s childhood friend, Kitster. This leads the two on a collision course with a corrupt governor and Crimson Dawn…

Crimson Reign #5, written by Charles Soule and illustrated by Steven Cummings, arrives June 22 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology; Darth Vader #24, written by Greg Pak and illustrated by Marco Castiello, with a cover by Paul Renaud, arrives June 29 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology. Both issues will also be available at your local comic shop.

Crimson Reign #5 preview 1 Crimson Reign #5 preview 2 Crimson Reign #5 preview 3 Crimson Reign #5 preview 4 Crimson Reign #5 preview 5Star Wars: Darth Vader #24 preview 1Star Wars: Darth Vader #24 preview 2Star Wars: Darth Vader #24 preview 3Star Wars: Darth Vader #24 preview 4Star Wars: Darth Vader #24 preview 5Star Wars: Darth Vader #24 preview 6


