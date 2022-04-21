The Knights of Ren Infiltrate Darth Vader’s Castle in Marvel’s Star Wars: Crimson Reign #4 - Exclusive Preview

The dark-side warriors look to pull off a near-impossible heist.

Most look to escape Fortress Vader. The Knights of Ren are going to break in.

As Qi’ra continues to wage Crimson Dawn’s battle against the Empire, she enlists the Knights of Ren for a delicate operation. In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Marvel’s Star Wars: Crimson Reign #4, she sends the team of dark-side warriors heads to Mustafar, where they must recover something of great value from deep within Darth Vader’s castle…

Crimson Reign #4, written by Charles Soule and illustrated by Steven Cummings, with a cover by Leinil Francis Yu, arrives April 27 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.