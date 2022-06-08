Hunting for the Empire in Marvel’s Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #24 - Exclusive Preview

Tensions rise aboard the Edgehawk, while a threat lurks on Lothal.

A show of Imperial strength and order can so quickly descend into chaos.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Marvel’s Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #24, Beilert Valance and his team try to thwart an assassin on a job for the Empire.

Bounty Hunters #24, written by Ethan Sacks and illustrated by Paolo Villanelli, with a cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli, arrives June 15 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.