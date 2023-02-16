ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Marvel Comics and Peach Momoko Reveal New Star Wars Women’s History Month Covers – First Look

February 16, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Check out the special variant covers that will grace Marvel’s Doctor Aphra, Darth Vader, and The High Republic – The Blade series in March and April.

Lucasfilm and Marvel will celebrate the women of Star Wars beginning in March — Women’s History Month — with a special series of variant covers by superstar artist Peach Momoko. And StarWars.com and This Week! In Star Wars are excited to reveal three additions to the collection.

Sabé, loyal handmaiden to Padmé Amidala who would later challenge Darth Vader, is the cover star of Darth Vader #32 (on sale March 22); Barash, the newly introduced High Republic-era Jedi, takes the spotlight on The High Republic – The Blade #4 (on sale March 29); and the villainous Domina Tagge will grace the variant of Doctor Aphra #30 (on sale April 12). Check them out below!

Darth Vader #32 women's history month cover

The High Republic – The Blade #4 Women's History month cover

Doctor Aphra #30 women's history month cover

Each work is depicted in Momoko’s distinctive style, with dreamlike watercolors and manga-influenced characters. “It’s an honor to be working on so many covers for the Star Wars world,” Momoko said. “I love all the characters I got to draw. They each have their own uniqueness and strength that I admire.”

Momoko has created 11 stunning images in total, which will run across Marvel’s entire Star Wars line throughout March and April. Eagle-eyed fans may want to look for a connective element in the series of artwork. “I did present a unified theme across all of the Women’s History Month covers, but it is a secret!” Momoko tells StarWars.com. “I want the fans to have their own feelings when seeing and collecting these covers.”

These issues join previously revealed Star Wars Women’s History Month covers, which you can find below, along with release dates.

Star Wars: Hidden Empire #4 Women’s History Month Variant Cover, Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #10 Women’s History Month Variant Cover, and Star Wars #32 Women’s History Month Variant Cover

On Sale 3/1

STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #4

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #10

STAR WARS #32

Star Wars: The High Republic #6 Women’s History Month Variant Cover, Star Wars: Sana Starros #2 Women’s History Month Variant Cover, and Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #32 Women’s History Month Variant Cover

On Sale 3/8

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #6

STAR WARS: SANA STARROS #2

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #32

Star Wars: Yoda #5 Women’s History Month Variant Cover

On Sale 3/15

STAR WARS: YODA #5

Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi – Jabba’s Palace #1 Women’s History Month Variant Cover

On Sale 3/29

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI – JABBA’S PALACE #1

See Marvel’s Star Wars Women’s History Month covers and more on the latest episode of This Week! In Star Wars below!

