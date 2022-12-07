ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

IG-88 Joins the Fray in Marvel’s Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #29 - Exclusive Preview

December 7, 2022
December 7, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Meanwhile, the rest of the bounty hunters arrive on Bestine on a mission from Crimson Dawn.

There's a rather tall figure demanding an audience at the Son-tuul Spaceport.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Marvel’s Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #29, IG-88 busts in with a crash. Meanwhile, T'onga and her bounty hunting crew are on a mission to sabotage the Empire.

Bounty Hunters #29, written by Ethan Sacks and illustrated by Paolo Villanelli, with a cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli, arrives December 14 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.

Star Wars Bounty Hunter 29 Cover


Star Wars Bounty Hunter 29 preview 1


Star Wars Bounty Hunter 29 preview 2


Star Wars Bounty Hunter 29 Page 3


Star Wars Bounty Hunter 29 Page 4


Star Wars Bounty Hunter 29 Page 5


