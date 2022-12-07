IG-88 Joins the Fray in Marvel’s Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #29 - Exclusive Preview

Meanwhile, the rest of the bounty hunters arrive on Bestine on a mission from Crimson Dawn.

There's a rather tall figure demanding an audience at the Son-tuul Spaceport.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Marvel’s Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #29, IG-88 busts in with a crash. Meanwhile, T'onga and her bounty hunting crew are on a mission to sabotage the Empire.

Bounty Hunters #29, written by Ethan Sacks and illustrated by Paolo Villanelli, with a cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli, arrives December 14 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.
























