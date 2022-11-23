Dormé Infiltrates the Empire in Marvel’s Star Wars: Darth Vader #29 – Exclusive Preview

Ochi of Bestoon accompanies another handmaiden inside the Imperial machine.

The decoy maneuver isn't limited to the handmaidens of Naboo masquerading as their queen, Padmé Amidala.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Star Wars: Darth Vader #29, Dormé fulfills a new and dangerous role, pretending to be Sabé to get inside the Empire and discover what her friend has really been up to while seemingly serving the Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Darth Vader #29, written by Greg Pak and illustrated by Luke Ross, with a cover by Rahzzah, arrives November 30 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.



