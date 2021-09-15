ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Beilert Valance Faces His Destiny in Marvel's Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #16 - Exclusive Preview

September 15, 2021
StarWars.com Team

This may be his last transmission...

Could this be the end of Beilert Valance?

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel's Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #16, part of the War of the Bounty Hunters crossover event, Valance and Dengar arrive at the Vermillion to face the most powerful crime syndicate in the galaxy in the hopes of freeing Han Solo.

Bounty Hunters #16, from writer Ethan Sacks and artist Paolo Villanelli, with a cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli, arrives September 22 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology or at your local comic shop.

Bounty Hunters #16 Preview 1 Bounty Hunters #16 Preview 2 Bounty Hunters #16 Preview 3 Bounty Hunters #16 Preview 4 Bounty Hunters #16 Preview 5 Bounty Hunters #16 Preview 6

