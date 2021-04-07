The Hunt for Han Begins in Marvel’s Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #11 - Exclusive Preview

Beilert Valance forms an unlikely alliance in his search for the rebel leader.

In the world of bounty hunters, friends can quickly become enemies. And vice-versa.

In StarWars.com’s first look at Marvel’s Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #11, bounty hunter Beilert Valance recruits a rival to help track down Han Solo. Whether they’ll succeed -- or at least not kill each other -- remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Bossk awakens on the forest planet Malastare to find himself the hunted…

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #11, from writer Ethan Sacks and artist Paolo Villanelli, with a cover by Mattia de Iulis, arrives April 14 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.