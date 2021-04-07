ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Hunt for Han Begins in Marvel’s Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #11 - Exclusive Preview

April 7, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Beilert Valance forms an unlikely alliance in his search for the rebel leader.

In the world of bounty hunters, friends can quickly become enemies. And vice-versa.

In StarWars.com’s first look at Marvel’s Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #11, bounty hunter Beilert Valance recruits a rival to help track down Han Solo. Whether they’ll succeed -- or at least not kill each other -- remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Bossk awakens on the forest planet Malastare to find himself the hunted…   

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #11, from writer Ethan Sacks and artist Paolo Villanelli, with a cover by Mattia de Iulis, arrives April 14 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.

Marvel’s Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #11 cover Marvel’s Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #11 preview 1 Marvel’s Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #11 preview 2 Marvel’s Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #11 preview 3 Marvel’s Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #11 preview 4 Marvel’s Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #11 preview 5

