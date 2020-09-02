R2-D2 Saves the Day (Again) in Marvel's Star Wars #6 - Exclusive

What would Luke Skywalker do without his loyal droid?

As Admiral Ackbar would say: It's a trap!

On the planet Serelia, a mysterious woman who was once hunted by Darth Vader now aims to put an end to his son. And R2-D2 is having none of it. With Luke Skywalker in peril, the astromech rolls to his master's rescue and with an invigorating few zaps to the chest, the Jedi is revived!

Learn more when Marvel's Star Wars #6, from writer Charles Soule and artist Jesús Saiz, with a cover by R.B. Silva, arrives in stores and on digital Wednesday, September 16.

