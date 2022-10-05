Luke Goes Undercover in Marvel’s Star Wars #28 - Exclusive Preview

The Jedi begins a near impossible mission.

Adventure? Excitement? Maybe, sometimes, a Jedi craves these things.

A family of Imperial defectors with knowledge of a new Death Star contacted -- and was dismissed -- by the Rebel Alliance. But not by Luke Skywalker. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Star Wars #28, the former Lieutenant Milton and his family struggle to survive, while Skywalker hatches a daring solo plan to infiltrate the very heart of the Empire…

Star Wars #28, written by Charles Soule and illustrated by Andrés Genolet, with a cover by E.M. Gist, arrives October 12 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.























