Luke Skywalker Encounters a Strange New World in Marvel's Star Wars #20 - Exclusive Preview

Plus, Zuckuss leads a ragtag crew to reclaim his lost best friend, 4-LOM, in Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #20.

On the surface of a red planet in the Gazian system, Luke Skywalker is in search of the secrets of the Jedi. But as soon as he steps foot on the strange world, his journey gets complicated...

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel’s Star Wars #20, Skywalker encounters a mystery man who may be after some of the same knowledge he seeks. Meanwhile, Zuckuss and a crew of bounty hunters led by T'onga are on the hunt for his droid counterpart, 4-LOM, in the next issue of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters.

Star Wars #20, from writer Charles Soule and artist Marco Castiello, with a cover by Carlo Pagulayan, is available for pre-order now on ComiXology; Bounty Hunters #20, from writer Ethan Sacks and artist Paolo Villanelli, with a cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli, is available for pre-order now on ComiXology. Both will also be on sale January 12 at your local comic shop.