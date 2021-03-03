Leia and Kes Reflect on Those They Love in Marvel’s Star Wars #12 - Exclusive Preview

The rebels catch up in a rare quiet moment.

In the Rebellion, everyone is fighting for something.

In StarWars.com’s first look at Marvel’s Star Wars #12, pilot Kes Dameron runs into Leia Organa in one of their cruiser’s more isolated rooms. But the two don’t talk much about the war with the Empire; in reality, their thoughts turn to those who matter most…

Star Wars #12, from writer Charles Soule and artist Ramon Rosanas, with a covers by Carlo Pagulayan, arrives March 10 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.