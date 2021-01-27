Hard Choices in Marvel’s Star Wars #11 - Exclusive Preview

As Lobot’s condition deteriorates, tempers flare.

Lando and Lobot have been through a lot together -- but nothing like this.

After the rebels reactivated an ancient droid for an urgent mission, it was up to Lobot to control the malfunctioning machine. The connection proved difficult to maintain for the cyborg, however. In StarWars.com’s first look at Marvel’s Star Wars #11, Lobot is danger of dying from the strain, and it’s a sacrifice many rebels are willing to make. Many…except his old friend.

Star Wars #11, from writer Charles Soule and artist Jan Bazaluda, with a cover by Carlo Pagulayan, arrives February 3 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.