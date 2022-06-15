Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon Step Inside Darkness in Marvel’s Star Wars: Obi-Wan #2 - Exclusive Preview

In this tale from the past, master and apprentice investigate a mysterious new threat.

Even Jedi can be afraid of the dark.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Marvel’s Star Wars: Obi-Wan #2, the titular Jedi Master recounts a tale from his youth -- when he was still Padawan to Qui-Gon Jinn. The two are sent to investigate a distress call, and find that a veil of shadow has enveloped their destination. The mystery of why is one they’ll have to solve and survive…

Obi-Wan #2, written by Christopher Cantwell and illustrated by Luke Ross, with a cover by Phil Noto, arrives June 29 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.



