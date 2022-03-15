Krrsantan Attacks in Han Solo & Chewbacca and More from Marvel’s June 2022 Star Wars Comics - Exclusive

It’s not wise to upset a Wookiee. Especially if his name is Krrsantan.

Marvel’s Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca dials back the clock to pre-Star Wars: A New Hope, well before our favorite smuggler and walking carpet became rebel heroes. Issue #4 finds the titular duo in an early encounter with the deadly Wookiee mercenary Krrsantan, who recently had a major role in The Book of Boba Fett. You can learn more about the series in StarWars.com’s interview with writer Marc Guggenheim, and get a first look below at Han Solo & Chewbacca #4 and other Marvel Star Wars titles coming in June 2022 -- including covers and official plot synopses. Let out a Wookiee roar and check ‘em out.

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #1

RODNEY BARNES (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • Cover by ADI GRANOV

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

Variant Cover by DAVID AJA

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Pride Variant Cover by PHIL JIMENEZ

For the first time, THE MANDALORIAN arrives in comics!



The Mandalorian bounty hunter tracks a target for a well-paying, mysterious client.

Witness the introduction of Din Djarin and the first meeting between the Mandalorian and the Child!

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #4

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • DAVID MESSINA (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN

Choose Your Destiny Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Pride Variant Cover by JAVIER GARRON

OH…SHYRIIWOOK!



HARROO! RHOO AAHH! HRRG!!! (TRANSLATION: It’s a Chewbacca-centric special issue as Chewie fights to rescue his friend Han.)

HRRARRARGH AAHHRA HUGGG! (TRANSLATION: Guest-starring the one-and-only KRRSANTAN!)

RRRAHARRR RAAA HRRRA! (TRANSLATION: You don’t want to miss this one!)

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #2 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

Choose Your Destiny Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Pride Variant Cover by DEREK CHARM

“DARK SIDE OF THE MOON”



Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan answer the distress call of an outpost on the edge of the galaxy.

What’s the secret behind the devastation wrought upon the terrifying moon base?

Will whatever plunged it into darkness pull a Padawan off his enlightened path?

STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY #5 (OF 5)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • WILL SLINEY (A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

Variant Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

“LAST STAND ON THE HALCYON”



Star-crossed lovers who crossed the wrong syndicate try to escape on the Halcyon.

But even in the chaos of the early days of the New Republic, can they evade a murderers’ row of bounty hunters stalking them – including BOSSK?

And years in the future, the pirate CRIMSON JACK closes in on the legendary Galactic Starcruiser.

STAR WARS #25

CHARLES SOULE (W) • RAMON ROSANAS, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, WILL SLINEY & PHIL NOTO (A) • Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Variant Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

Variant Cover by ALEX MALEEV

Variant Cover by WILL SLINEY

Choose Your Destiny Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Lucasfilm Pride Variant Cover by TBA

A Celebration across the Galaxy for STAR WARS’ 25th issue!



With stories set from the Prequel to the Sequel eras, experience new tales of OBI-WAN & ANAKIN, DARTH VADER, POE DAMERON and KYLO REN. Join Charles Soule, along with his previous artistic collaborators, for this era-spanning celebration!

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #24

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Choose Your Destiny Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Pride Variant Cover by JAN BAZALDUA



Dengar is leading T’onga's bounty hunter crew on a desperate attempt to break into the Crimson Dawn’s stronghold – and he’s also leading them into a trap!

Meanwhile, Valance has found new purpose as Darth Vader’s secret weapon. But how far will he be willing to go to protect an Imperial officer from assassins?

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #22

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

Choose Your Destiny Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Pride Variant Cover by PAULINA GANUCHEAU



Tainted by the SPARK ETERNAL, DOCTOR CHELLI APHRA is not herself!

Trapped in her own mind, Aphra’s only hope for escape lies in her own memories...

...but will she find a way out before the Spark consumes her completely?

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #24

GREG PAK (W) • MARCO CASTIELLO (A) • Cover by PAUL RENAUD

Choose Your Destiny Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Pride Variant Cover by KEI ZAMA

