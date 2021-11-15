Sabé Returns and More from Marvel’s February 2022 Star Wars Comics - Exclusive

Padmé’s handmaiden is back in the pages of Star Wars: Darth Vader, and much more.

For Sabé, loyalty never dies.

The handmaiden that once served Queen Amidala of Naboo has long been determined to find out how Padmé died. Her quest brought her face to face with Darth Vader, and now she’s back once more in the pages of the Sith Lord’s self-titled comic. Star Wars: Darth Vader #20, written by Greg Pak with art by Raffaele Ienco, sees Sabé mysteriously return as Vader looks to crush Crimson Dawn. You can check out the cover and official synopsis of the issue below, as well as first looks at other Marvel Star Wars titles coming February 2022, including Star Wars: The High Republic #14, Star Wars: The High Republic #15, Star Wars: The High Republic -- Eye of the Storm #2, Star Wars: The High Republic -- Trail of Shadows #5, Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy #2, Star Wars #21, Star Wars: Crimson Reign #2, and Star Wars: Darth Vader #20.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #14

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Art by ARIO ANINDITO

Cover by PHIL NOTO

THE EDGE OF DESTRUCTION!



From Hero of Hetzal to…murderer? Can Keeve Trennis stop Marshal Avar Kriss from making a fatal mistake?

Death and danger await the Starlight Jedi as they finally close in on their enemy.

Tying directly into Claudia Gray’s Star Wars: The Fallen Star, phase one of Star Wars: The High Republic enters its cataclysmic final wave of stories. Everything is about to change.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #15

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Art by ARIO ANINDITO

Cover by PHIL NOTO

EVERYTHING CHANGES!



Phase one of Star Wars: The High Republic reaches its galaxy-shaking conclusion.

Only one person can save the Jedi from the mysterious monsters that stalk Starlight Beacon.

Who will live and who will die?

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – EYE OF THE STORM #2 (OF 2)

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by GUILLERMO SANNA

Cover by RYAN BROWN

ACT TWO: Marchion. The Wreckage. The Hunt. The Storm.



In which the Eye of the Nihil exults after a job well done.

In which Marchion Ro reveals the source of the Jedi's greatest fear.

In which the future of the Nihil is revealed.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – TRAIL OF SHADOWS #5 (OF 5)

Written by DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER

Art by DAVE WACHTER

Cover by DAVID LOPEZ



It all comes crashing together in this finale as Emerick and Sian come face to face with mystery they've been hunting.

Who will survive?

Phase one of Star Wars: The High Republic culminates in this crashing conclusion.

STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY #2 (OF 5)

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Art by WILL SLINEY

Cover by E.M. GIST

YOUR TICKET TO THE HOTTEST RIDE IN THE GALAXY!



The Halcyon comes under fire from pirates – with little chance of escape!

Who is the mysterious Resistance spy on board that may lead to the fiery end of the ship's 275-year run?

And find out how, years earlier, bounty hunter AURRA SING and a mysterious partner gambled with their lives during the galactic starcruiser's era as a flying casino!

STAR WARS #21

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by RAMON ROSANAS & MARCO CASTIELLO

Cover by RAMON ROSANAS

STRANDED ON A STAR DESTROYER!



After a mission gone wrong, ace Rebel pilot SHARA BEY (POE DAMERON’S mother) was left for dead aboard the TARKIN’S WILL, a huge Star Destroyer.

Shara survived and has been hiding deep inside the massive ship ever since, evading COMMANDER ZAHRA’S notice.

But her time is up. Can she live long enough to escape?

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #2 (OF 5)

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by STEVEN CUMMINGS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

THE ASSASSINS!

QI’RA sends two killers to do what they do best to continue with her plan to plunge the galaxy into chaos. The relentless, Force-blinded OCHI OF BESTOON and the mysterious, unstoppable DEATHSTICK each have a target, and nothing will get in their way!

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #20

Written by GREG PAK

Art by RAFFAELE IENCO

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

THE QUEEN'S SHADOW RETURNS!

