A Close Shave in Marvel's Doctor Aphra #15 - Exclusive Preview

October 6, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Plus, Boba Fett goes back to the Empire in War of the Bounty Hunters #5.

For the scoundrels surrounding the bounty hunter Boba Fett and rogue archaeologist Doctor Aphra, it's a matter of trust.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of the next issue of Marvel’s Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters, part of the comic crossover event following the hunt for Han Solo after Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Fett uses an old code to get back behind Imperial lines with Beilert Valance reluctantly by his side. Meanwhile, an assassin with poison-tipped knives comes after Aphra and her allies during a mission for a dazzling artifact.

Doctor Aphra #15, from writer Alyssa Wong and artist Minkyu Jung, with a cover by Sara Pichelli and Nolan Woodard also arrives October 13 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology;War of the Bounty Hunters #5, from writer Charles Soule and artists Luke Ross and David Messina, with a cover by Steve McNiven, arrives October 13 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology. Both comics will be on sale at your local comic shop.

A scene from Doctor Aphra: issue #15.Pages from Doctor Aphra: issue #15.Pages from Doctor Aphra: issue #15.Pages from Doctor Aphra: issue #15.Pages from Doctor Aphra: issue #15.Pages from Doctor Aphra: issue #15.War of the Bounty Hunters #5 cover art. A page from War of the Bounty Hunters #5. A page from War of the Bounty Hunters #5. A page from War of the Bounty Hunters #5. A page from War of the Bounty Hunters #5. A page from War of the Bounty Hunters #5.

