The Former Anakin Skywalker Discovers the Final Resting Place of Padmé Amidala in Marvel’s Darth Vader #5 - Exclusive Preview

Vader’s search for answers brings him to the tomb of his lost love.

For Darth Vader, it has all led to this.

The Sith Lord, obsessed with discovering the truth about the fate of Padmé Amidala and exacting revenge on those who hid Luke Skywalker from him, has come to Naboo in search of answers. There, he finds the tomb of his wife from a life long gone -- as well as her loyal handmaidens. In StarWars.com’s first look at Marvel’s Darth Vader #5, Vader finally stands before Padmé’s final resting place…

Darth Vader #5, from writer Greg Pak and artist Raffaele Ienco, with a cover by In-Hyuk Lee, arrives September 16 and is available for pre-order now.

