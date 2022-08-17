ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

A Podracer Once More in Marvel’s Star Wars: Darth Vader #26 - Exclusive Preview

August 17, 2022
StarWars.com Team

While in Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #23, the Spark Eternal continues its quest for power.

Anakin Skywalker once raced for freedom. Now, Darth Vader will race for revenge.

In Marvel’s Star Wars: Darth Vader #26, the Sith Lord looks to finally capture Governor Tauntaza, an Imperial working secretly with Crimson Dawn. Vader has tracked Tauntaza to a fortress concealed by an artificial sandstorm, bringing up memories from his former life -- and skills long buried. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of the issue, Vader finds himself mounting a podracer once again and driving head first into the protective waves of sand. “I’m the only human who can do it,” he once said of podracing. It’s still true.

Meanwhile, in Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #26, the titular archaeologist -- still possessed by the evil Spark Eternal -- pays a visit to Crimson Dawn’s Archivist. Sana Starros, however, has a plan to rescue Aphra. She’ll just need some help…

Darth Vader #26, written by Greg Pak and illustrated by Raffaele Ienco, with a cover by Rahzzah, arrives August 24 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology; Doctor Aphra #23, written by Alyssa Wong and illustrated by Minkyu Jung, with a cover by W. Scott Forbes, also arrives August 24 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology. Both issues will also be available at your local comic shop.Darth Vader CoverDarth Vader Page 1Darth Vader Page 2Darth Vader Page 3Darth Vader Page 4 Darth Vader Page 5Doctor Aphra CoverDoctor Aphra Page 1 Doctor Aphra Page 2Doctor Aphra Page 3Doctor Aphra Page 4

